Architect Shigeru Ban, 60, has been selected as a winner of the Mother Teresa Memorial International Award for Social Justice, his company said Monday.

He is the first Japanese to win the prize, which was established by the Harmony Foundation in 2005 to honor individuals and groups promoting peace, harmony and social justice.

The award ceremony will be held Dec. 10 in Mumbai.

Ban was selected for his activities as a “disaster relief” architect, including projects to quickly set up temporary structures in disaster-hit areas.

Past awardees include Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, and the Dalai Lama.